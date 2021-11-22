CCTV images have been released after a Hindu temple in Swindon was targeted by thieves in the latest of a series of break-ins at the site.

Wiltshire Police say the latest incident happened on October 31 between 7.20pm and 9pm.

The temple in Darby Close, in Cheney Manor Industrial Estate, was targeted by thieves who caused damage by cutting padlocks and forcing shutters up.

It has been breached several times recently, with the thieves making off with cabling and pipework for scrap metal in their latest raid.

Det Con Helen Carrick, of Swindon CID, said: “This incident is the latest in a series of burglaries at the location in recent months. We believe the building is now being targeted by offenders attempting to steal scrap metal.

“Local officers have increased visibility patrols in the area and as part of our enquiries we now have some CCTV images of people we would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

“The temple is located near to a number of residential addresses and we’d urge anyone in the area who may see or hear any suspicious activity to contact us immediately and give as many details as possible, including the registration numbers of any unfamiliar vehicles in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54210106286 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.