A house branded Britain's most disgusting home has sold for £35,000 more than expected at an auction.

The semi-detached house in Stoke sold for £145,000 after a bidding war broke out.

It was acquired by a property company when its owners died and their son was unable to cope.

The property on Camperdown Street - which was cleared out before it was sold - had a moderate guide price of £110,000 when it went under the hammer at Auction House Devon and Cornwall on 18 November.

Milk cartons on the floor of the kitchen. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

Bidding began at that price and bidders placed offers in £5,000 increments before a proxy bid saw the auction soar to £145,000.

A proxy bid is when prospective buyers advise the auctioneers as to their maximum bid, and the auctioneer bids on their behalf up to that maximum.

Empty bottles and drinks cartons on the floor. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

They will always endeavour to secure the property, either at or below their maximum bid if possible.

After a small battle between two interested parties the property sold for £145,000.

Inside the kitchen area, where old newspaper and milk cartons were found. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

The house was labelled Britain's 'most disgusting' after photos emerged showing rubbish piled high within its walls.

The kitchen floor was completely covered with carrier bags, milk cartons and old food packaging, while worktops were buried beneath pizza boxes, egg boxes, and jars of sauce.

Newspapers - one dating back to 2008 - plastic bags and other debris covered most of the floor.

Outside the house, where ivy had been allowed to grow out of control. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

On the outside, nettles and vines made access to the blue front door difficult, while ivy had grown out of control and enveloped the side of the house, the windows and the roof.

The most striking sight was the dozens of cider bottles scattered across the floor - bottles which were filled with urine, not cider.

It was given a thorough cleaning before auction by a waste collection and rubbish removal company.