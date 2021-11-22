Play video

Watch: Police officers and a forensic team outside the Somerset address

A double murder probe has been launched after two people died at a property in Somerset.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man and a woman - both in their 30s - died at a house in Norton Fitzwarren last night (21 November).

Avon and Somerset Police say two children inside the property at the time of the incident were left physically unharmed but "understandably shaken".

Officers were called to Dragon Rise at about 9.45pm where the man and a woman were found with serious injuries.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men - aged 34 and 67 - have since been arrested and remain in custody. Police believe it is an "isolated" incident.

A police cordon is in place in Dragon Rise. Credit: BPM Media/Somerset Live

Police say they will also voluntarily refer themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in connection with the incident due to prior police contact with those involved.

The force says it cannot comment further on the nature of contact until the referral has been considered.

A cordon remains in place at two properties on the street while investigations continue, including a forensic examination of the scene.

A formal identification process and post-mortem examinations to determine the causes of death are expected in due course.

Investigations are underway at the scene. Credit: BPM Media/Somerset ive

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The thoughts of everyone in the force this morning are with the families of the two people who sadly died last night.

“Two young children were inside the property at the time of the incident and while thankfully they weren’t hurt, they are understandably distressed at what has happened.

“They are being looked after and specially-trained officers have been deployed to support the victim’s families in what is undoubtedly the most difficult of times.”

Forensic teams are carrying out work at the scene. Credit: ITV

He added: “We will carry out a full and thorough investigation and we will do all we can to achieve justice for the victim’s families.

“While this appears to be an isolated incident, there will be increased police activity in the area to provide the community with reassurance.

“Incidents like this are very rare but when they do happen, we know they cause significant concern so we’d urge anyone with worries or questions to speak to an officer or contact their local neighbourhood policing team.

“If anyone has information which would help our investigation, please phone 101 and give the call-handler the reference number 5221274497.”