A 15-year-old girl was left needing hospital treatment after she was attacked with a broken bottle in North Somerset.

Police say the assault occurred in the public toilets in Grove Park in Weston-super-Mare on Sunday 24 October at around 8.20pm.

They have today (November 22) issued an appeal for witnesses.

During the incident, the girl is believed to have been kicked, punched and stamped on. She has since been discharged from hospital.

Another 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) in connection with the assault but has since been released on conditional bail.

Police are urging anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

In particular officers want to trace a man and a woman who went into the toilets to provide first aid to the victim. The two people left before officers could arrive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101 and give the reference number 5221249797.