A haul of illegal cigarettes and tobacco worth around £10,000 has been seized by police following a routine car stop in Bristol.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police stopped the car in Filton after concerns about the motorist’s driving.

The vehicle was searched and the haul of illegal goods discovered.

The South Gloucestershire Neighbourhood Policing Team - which shared a picture of their find on social media - estimated the cigarettes could be worth up to £10,000.

They said: “In Filton, a vehicle was stopped by officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team due to its manner of driving, which led to the seizure of these illegal cigarettes and tobacco with an estimated value of between £5 to £10,000."