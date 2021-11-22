Police stop smoking ‘James Bond’ car in Devon

Police jokingly compared a car to James Bond after pulling it over because of the amount of smoke seen billowing from it.

Officers pulled the driver over in Barnstaple after clouds of fumes were filmed pouring from the vehicle’s exhaust.

The incident was captured on a police dashcam and shared on social media.

According to the tweet by Sgt Steve BJ, from North Devon’s Roads Policing Unit, the driver was reported for possible prosecution.

"If you are not James Bond with a smoke button in your Aston Martin, leave your car at the garage until it is properly fixed,” he said on Twitter.

"Driver reported and the Met Office advised that it is not localised fog.”