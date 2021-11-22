Search underway for missing Plymouth teen not seen for days

A search is underway for a missing 18-year-old girl from Plymouth who has not been seen for days.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

She was last seen leaving her home in Leigham at around 6pm on Saturday 20 November.

She was due to get a bus from Sheepstor Road into the city centre to meet some friends, but she did not show up.

Devon and Cornwall Police want to hear from anyone who has seen Bobbi-Anne or from anyone who knows where she is.

Detective Inspector Matt Lawrence said: “We believe she was due to get a bus from Sheepstor Road into the city centre to meet some friends, but she didn’t show up."

He described Bobbi-Anne as 4ft 11ins tall and of a "slight" build. He said she has green eyes, straight hair which is shoulder-length and ear piercings.

"She was believed to be wearing grey Nike jumper, black ripped jeans and fishnet tights, and light Nike trainers," he added.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen Bobbi-Anne since she left her home on Saturday, or from anyone who knows of her current whereabouts.

“Bobbi-Anne may be reading this appeal, if you are then please get in touch; You are not in trouble, we just need to know that you are safe and well.”

Anyone who has seen Bobbi-Anne or who may have any information to assist the police, is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 879 for Saturday 20 November.