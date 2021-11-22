A teenage girl had her shoes stolen by a stranger while she was sat waiting at a bus stop in a Gloucestershire village.

The 17-year-old told police she was at a bus stop on Pirton Lane in Churchdown at around 5.20pm on Monday 15 November when she was approached by a man.

Police say he used force to grab her leg and pull off her shoes before running away in the direction of Chosen Drive.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "The man has been described as being aged in his 30s, of a chubby build, 5ft 10ins tall and wearing a hoodie with blue joggers.

"The Neighbourhood Policing Team has been in contact with the girl's school to provide reassurance to other pupils and extra patrols are now taking place."

The force are appealing to anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage to get in contact.

Information can be submitted online by referencing incident 394 of 15 November, by calling police on 101 or by speaking to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.