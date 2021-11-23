Bigger fines and more surveillance cameras have been suggested by a councillor in Gloucester who is fed-up with fly-tippers.

Cllr Usman Bhaimia believes the problem is getting worse in certain parts of the city.

He suggested installing CCTV to catch culprits and increase fines for those caught.

"It looks like we need more cameras to go on to the hotspot places and at the same time I think you need to increase the fines,” he said.

Cllr Usman Bhaimia has suggested installing more surveillance cameras and increasing fines to tackle fly-tipping. Credit: BPM Media

It comes as four new enforcement officers have been recruited by Gloucester City Council to tackle the problem.

Council leader Richard Cook said CCTV is expensive to install and not always effective.

He explained: “I know there’s a request always for more cameras but it costs a great deal of money to get cameras which are good enough to identify individuals.

“The minute you put cameras up, the fly-tipping moves somewhere else.

The council has recruited additional enforcement officers to deal with the issue. Credit: BPM Media

“The best recourse is what we are doing at the moment. They are identifying a number of individuals and issuing fixed penalty notices.

“The fixed penalty notice is restricted by law.”