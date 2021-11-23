Human remains found in Bristol have been formally identified as missing man Daniel Hill.

A police cordon was put in place near Whittock Square in Stockwood on November 14 after human remains were found in woodland.

Avon and Somerset Police have now confirmed formal identification has taken place and the remains have been formally identified as being that of Daniel Hill.

Mr Hill went missing in September 2021. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: "His family have been informed and our hearts go out to them."

Police say they are continuing to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner's office.