People could be able to park for free in Gloucester in run up to Christmas

People could be able to park in Gloucester for free during the Christmas period in a bid to help small businesses.

Gloucester City Council chiefs say small businesses are the heart and soul of the city and must be helped to thrive.

The council agreed to investigate ways to increase shopper numbers around the event and in the lead up to Christmas.

This may include free car parking in the city centre on busy shopping days and establishing a regular programme of measures to support small businesses.

Council officers also plan to continue promoting local small businesses and encouraging residents in Gloucester to shop small and local all year round.

Councillor Sebastian Field said small businesses need help due to the economic downturn by Covid and Brexit.

“Many small businesses are now teetering on the edge,” he said.

“We all surely recognise the value of small businesses to our area.

“Not just in terms of the economic value that they bring but also in how they promote and enhance the city and its branding.

“Small businesses provide a personal service and often stock unique and local products on their shelves.

“They add significantly to a place’s shopping experience. If you can only get the same old shops you get everywhere else, why would you come and visit Gloucester?”

Council leader Richard Cook said the council was very well prepared to take part in this year’s Small Business Saturday on December 4.

“The city growth and delivery team is liaising with business representatives including the Federation of Small Businesses, chamber of commerce, Gloucester BID and relevant partner agencies to actively promote small enterprises on small business Saturday.

“Small businesses have an extremely important role to play in providing economic activity and stimulating growth.

“Not only do they provide employment and income to many thousands of people in the city, they also add colour, diversity and interest to our shopping centres.”

Credit: Carmelo Garcia, Local Democracy Reporter