Single parking space in Devon could sell for more than £100k

A single parking space in South Devon is expected to be sold for a six-figure sum later this week.

The garage is in Shaldon off Fore Street in the village centre and has been put up for sale for £100,000 but could exceed that amount once sold.

KLP Kitchener land agents are set to become the new owners of the plot at the former Teign Haven Holiday Chalet Village.

It follows the sale of two parking spaces on an empty site at Shoreside, off Clifford Close, which was on the market for £120,000.

The space is one of five. Credit: BPM Media/Devon Live

The space is just one of five just off Fore Street in the heart of the village.

There is security lighting, and the 999-year lease started from 2016 and measures 4.5m x 2.84m. Height 2.08m.

It is for sale by informal tender on November 26.

Some villagers have been left shocked while others are unsurprised by the astronomical prices for parking in Shaldon.

One villager said: "Everybody is laughing about it - but at the end of the day, if you can afford a £2million house and you want to live down by the river, an extra £100,000 probably doesn't matter to you."

The area has been known to be notoriously short of spaces, especially in the summer tourism months. Credit: BPM Media/Devon Live

Julie Carden, the manager of Bradleys' Shaldon office, said: "We have received a lot of interest. A lot of people are talking about it.

"There is generally a lack of parking within Shaldon because the village wasn't built with cars in mind.

"There are many houses in the heart of Shaldon which have no parking or restricted parking, and therefore parking spaces like this are always going to be sought after."