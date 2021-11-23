Tributes have been paid to a "kind and welcoming couple" who died in a quiet Somerset village.

A murder investigation has been launched in Norton Fitzwarren after police were called to a house in Dragon Rise at about 9.45pm on November 21.

Two people - both in their 30s- were found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police say two children who were inside the property at the time of the incident were left physically unharmed but "understandably shaken". Two men - aged 34 and 67 - have been arrested.

While the couple are yet to be formally identified, floral tributes have appeared on Dragon Rise outside a police cordon which remains in place.

A woman who has been friends with the couple since 2014 told ITV News they were fantastic parents.

The woman, who lives on the estate, said said her son is "best friends" with one of the couple's children. Paying tribute to them, she said: "She was a lovely mother, she was a lovely person.

"They did everything they could to make sure the children had the best they could. They always provided for them."

One tribute left at the scene reads: "So many things I would like to say but with a broken heart I have no clue how to say them.

"Thank you for the laughter, joy and craziness you brought into my life. And thank you for sharing your family love with me. Forever in my heart."

Forensic investigations continue at the scene.

Another read: "You lit up the street with your smile.

"You have been such wonderful friends since you arrive in our lives. Such a kind and welcoming couple.

"You have left a void that will be felt across those who knew you. Words cannot express how much we'll miss you both."

Police at the scene in Dragon Rise

Play video

Residents have said the new-build estate is a quiet neighbourhood, although there have been disagreements in the past about parking.

One villager said: "You might hear of the odd break-in here and there but that's about it.

"It's a shock - it really is a shock. It's really scary, it's horrible, I feel sorry for those little children - that's going to scar them for life."

Kyle Tuckey, who lives nearby, added: "It's quite a nice estate - you wouldn't expect anyone anywhere to do it - but around here it's quite unusual to be honest."

And neighbour Martin said: “They seemed like a nice couple, it's just a shock being on our door step when it's normally a very quiet village”.

Police say they will voluntarily refer themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in connection with the incident due to prior police contact with those involved.

Police at the scene of the night of the incident

Play video

A formal identification process and post-mortem examinations to determine the causes of death are expected in due course.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “While this appears to be an isolated incident, there will be increased police activity in the area to provide the community with reassurance.

“Incidents like this are very rare but when they do happen, we know they cause significant concern so we’d urge anyone with worries or questions to speak to an officer or contact their local neighbourhood policing team.

“If anyone has information which would help our investigation, please phone 101 and give the call-handler the reference number 5221274497.”