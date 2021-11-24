Bobbie-Anne McLeod: Police update on two men arrested after body found

Play video

Devon and Cornwall Police hold press conference afterr body found in search for Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Devon and Cornwall Police have asked members of the public to refrain from speculating after a body was found in the search for missing teenager Bobbie-Anne McLeod.

In a press conference at 3pm today (November 24), Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper expressed her personal condolences to the teenager's family and friends.

She confirmed the two men who arrested on suspicion of murder are still in police custody and said it was unlikely this will change today.

"We are aware of the significant level of interest in the ongoing murder investigation being run by our major crime team and we want to provide you with the latest information in regards to that," she said.

"The two men who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody at this time. We do not anticipate that to change throughout the day as enquiries continue.

"Yesterday afternoon officers located the body of a woman in the Bovisand area in South Hams after information led enquiries being carried out in the area," she continued.

Police searches and investigations continue in the area.

"Formal identification has not been carried out but the family of Bobbi-Anne McLeod have been informed of the development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

"Searches are expected to continue over the coming days and the public can expect to see an increased police presence during that time."

The area is expected to remain closed for police access for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Assistant Chief Constable Leaper said while police understand the public interest in the investigation, they are asking people "not to speculate at this time".

Police held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to give an update on their investigation.

"I would like to thank the public and communities of Plymouth for supporting our officers and investigation and I continue to encourage anyone with information which may assist our investigation to contact us," she added.

"This can be done by calling 101 or other means which are accessible on our website."Or if you see an officer please do speak to them directly. Please quote 706 22/11/21."