A car was driven into the front of a shop in an early morning ram-raid in Frome.

The incident happened at the Spar in Rodden Road around 2.30am on Wednesday 24 November.

The offender or offenders used a car to smash their way in, causing extensive damage to the shopfront.

Fortunately there was no one in the shop at the time but police are investigating as cigarettes and alcohol are believed to have been taken.

CCTV from the shop is in the process of being examined. Forensics teams are also due to take evidence.

The car was driven into the entrance of the shop, destroying the sliding doors. Credit: ITV West Country

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: “We're investigating a burglary in Frome that happened at approximately 2.30-3am this morning (Wednesday 24 November).

“A car was used to gain access to the store, in Rodden Road, and a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes are believed to have been stolen.

“Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, are ongoing."

Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the ram-raid is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5221276211.