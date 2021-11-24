Family pay tribute to 'gentle and sensitive soul' after body found in Bristol woodland
The family of a man whose body was found in Bristol have paid tribute to a "very gentle and sensitive soul".
Daniel Hill's remains was discovered in woodland in Stockwood on Sunday November 14.
He had been missing since September 2021.
Paying tribute, his mother Anne described him as a man who was "full of love".
"He was funny, kind and clever, he was also a very gentle, sensitive soul and we’re going to miss him so much.
Mr Hill's death is not being treated as suspicious.