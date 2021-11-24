The family of a man whose body was found in Bristol have paid tribute to a "very gentle and sensitive soul".

Daniel Hill's remains was discovered in woodland in Stockwood on Sunday November 14.

He had been missing since September 2021.

Paying tribute, his mother Anne described him as a man who was "full of love".

Danny was a one off. He had a big heart that was full of love and he cared passionately about his family and friends. Family tribute

"He was funny, kind and clever, he was also a very gentle, sensitive soul and we’re going to miss him so much.

Mr Hill's death is not being treated as suspicious.