Farming equipment worth an estimated £10,000 has been stolen from a rural area of Cornwall.

The theft happened near Callington in the early hours of Saturday 12 November and Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating.

It was reported that a large quantity of sheep handling equipment and steal gates were taken in the Beals Mill area.

Police believe a large vehicle or van and trailer would have been used to carry out the theft as it took place in a remote and rural location.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area during the early hours of 12 November to check dashcam footage.

If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, you can email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting CR/100947/21.Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website.