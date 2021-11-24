Man charged with murder after couple killed in Somerset home

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murders of Jennifer and Stephen Chapple after their bodies were found in their Somerset home on Sunday.

Collin Reeves of Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren remains in police custody and is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Thursday [November 25].

Two children - aged five and six - were found asleep in the upstairs of the house and are now being looked after by family.

Formal identification of Jennifer, aged 33, and Stephen, aged 36, took place on Wednesday with a post mortem examination concluding that they both died from multiple stab wounds.

Stephen and Jennifer Chapple's two children - aged five and six - were found asleep in the house where their parents were found. Credit: Facebook/Linkedin

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Specialist officers are providing support to Jennifer and Stephen’s families and our thoughts remain with them this evening.

“We’ve been keeping them fully updated on the progress of our investigation and they’re aware of this latest development.

“It is undoubtedly an extremely difficult time for them and I’d ask their privacy is respected as they continue to come to terms with what has happened.

“I’d like to remind both the media and the public that criminal proceedings are now active and Collin Reeves has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”