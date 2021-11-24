Man in critical condition after Bristol attack - police issue CCTV appeal

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following an incident in Bristol city centre.

Avon and Somerset Police say the victim - who is in his 20s - was punched to the floor during an altercation involving two other men in Baldwin Street last week.

The force have now issued two CCTV stills of people they want to speak to as part of their investigations.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We’re seeking the public’s help following a GBH assault which happened near OPA Restaurant on Baldwin Street, Bristol at 1.51am on Friday 19 November.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who can help us identify the men pictured, who officers are keen to speak to as part of their inquiry."

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5221272370.