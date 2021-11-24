Police are investigating a stabbing outside a fish and chip shop in Truro city centre.

They believe an altercation took place outside Lemon Quay chippy at about 7.30pm on Tuesday 16 November.

Devon and Cornwall Police has now issued an appeal for information.

They say a man in his 20s was attacked by a group of youths and was left with a broken nose and a small stab wound.

Two men were arrested shortly after the incident. In total, four 17-year-old boys have been interviewed under caution in connection with the assault. All have been released on police bail until 15 December.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference number CR/100253/21.

People can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers.