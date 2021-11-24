Man's body pulled from Exeter river

The body of a young man has been pulled from a river in Exeter.

Emergency services recovered the body from the River Exe around midday on November 23.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed while police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The area nearby was temporarily cordoned off after the body was found. Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services were called to Exeter Quay at around 11.45am this morning [Tuesday, November 23] following a report that a body had been found in the water near Commercial Road.

"Officers, paramedics and the fire service attended the scene, where a man aged in his 20s was pronounced as deceased.

"His next-of-kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."