Man's body pulled from Exeter river
The body of a young man has been pulled from a river in Exeter.
Emergency services recovered the body from the River Exe around midday on November 23.
A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have been informed while police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services were called to Exeter Quay at around 11.45am this morning [Tuesday, November 23] following a report that a body had been found in the water near Commercial Road.
"Officers, paramedics and the fire service attended the scene, where a man aged in his 20s was pronounced as deceased.
"His next-of-kin have been informed.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."