Hundreds of thousands of pounds will be invested to support children growing up in an area of Plymouth where five people were killed in a shooting.

A large proportion of the grant money - which totals nearly £800,000 - will fund children’s care workers to help support victims.

A gunman shot and killed five people in Keyham on 12 August before turning the gun on himself.

The Government said some of the money would also pay for an educational psychologist to support staff working in nearby schools.

Police officers pictured at the scene after the incident on 12 August.

Government Minister for Children and Families Will Quince said: “The resilience that the Plymouth community has shown in response to the shocking events that took place in Keyham earlier this year is truly remarkable.

“No one should have to witness something of this nature, but for a child it can be particularly disturbing.

“This funding will go towards early help and wellbeing services so that the young people and families affected get the right advice and support.”

A forensic investigator at the scene.

In September, more than £1m of funding was given for community safety, policing and support services.

The new announcement was welcomed by city leaders including Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport.

He added: “I'm pleased that all of us in Plymouth have come together to make the case for this funding - this really is a 'Team Plymouth' effort.

"I know we will need to do more to ensure the support gets to the people who need it."

Candles lit during a service for victims of the shooting.

Thousands of pounds has so far been raised for the families of victims and wider Keyham community through the Plymouth Together Fund.

Events are taking place every week for the appeal, which is run by the not-for-profit organisation the Wolseley Trust.