Police say they "firmly believe" people know what happened to a 32-year-old woman who disappeared in Bristol almost a decade ago.

Detectives are now urging those people to "do the right thing" and come forward with information about Claire Holland's disappearance.

The mum-of-four has not been seen since Wednesday 6 June, 2012 - just after the Queen's Jubilee weekend.

Her last known whereabouts was the Seamus O'Donnell's pub in St Nicholas Street.

Police believe Claire may be dead and significant searches have taken place in Bristol in recent weeks which police say have now ended.

A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder in 2019 remains released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Darren Hannant said: “While nothing significant was found in these searches, we had a good response to the renewed public appeal for information through calls to 101 and to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“We are following up all new lines of enquiry as we continue to work towards finding out what happened to Claire.

“I’d like to thank Claire’s family for their wholehearted support of our appeal. They will be kept updated on any further progress we make and we remain determined to find answers for them.

Police say a search operation in Bristol has now concluded

“We firmly believe there are people out there who know what happened to Claire and I would urge them to do the right thing by her family, and come forward now."

Who do police want to hear from?

Police want to identify everyone who spoke to Claire on the day she disappeared, particularly anyone who was in the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub on the night Claire was last seen – Wednesday 6 June, 2012.

CCTV clips have been released which police are urging people to watch. Anyone who saw a woman matching Claire's description should get in touch with detectives.

Claire is described as white, 5ft tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair, which was sometimes tied back in a ponytail.

"You may have seen her elsewhere in Bristol on the same evening - if so, we want to speak to you," a force spokesperson said.

People who were friends with Claire at the time are also asked to get in touch as police try to find as much information out about the days and weeks leading up to her disappearance.

Detectives have also issued a plea to anyone who may have been told unusual or suspicious information about Claire.

"Now is the time to put aside any doubts you have had about making contact and help us find answers for the sake of Claire’s family and loved ones," a spokesperson for the police said.

A dedicated appeal page has been set up and people are being urged to provide any information which could help police.

People can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.