Tributes have poured in for "happy" and "loving" Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

A murder investigation has been launched after a body was found in Bovisand during a search for the teenager, who had been missing since Saturday (November 20).

Two men, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested and remain in custody. Police say they are both from Plymouth.

Tributes from Bobbi-Anne's family, friends and schools have poured in and a vigil is planned in Plymouth tomorrow (November 24).

In an emotional post, Bobbi-Anne's brother Lee said his sister will "always be treasured".

Police cordon off the road leading to the Bovisand cafe and car park Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

He said: "Until we meet again sis.

"I love you. You didn’t deserve this, such a beautiful and talented girl and to have you as my sister, the adventure and journey we had been on will always be treasured.

“Now go and rest easy."

Andrew Swainson, headteacher of Leigham Primary School, said: "I would like to send our thoughts and sympathy to the family and friends of Bobbi-Anne McLeod."

"The staff team here is devastated by this horrific tragedy in our community," he added.

"Bobbi-Anne is remembered here as a very happy, quiet and loving child with great potential.

"We also remember fondly her brother, Lee, and their doting mother who was always there for her children.

"Bobbi-Anne left Leigham Primary School with a bright future ahead of her and it is heart-breaking that her future has been so cruelly taken away from her."

Police searching for evidence following Bobbi-Anne's disappearance. Credit: BPM Media

Headteacher Graham Roser, of Tor Bridge High, added his voice to the tributes.

He said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Bobbi-Anne who was a student here at Tor Bridge High from 2014 until July 2019.

"Bobbi-Anne had many friends and is fondly remembered by staff and students alike. We are all shocked by the news and will make support available for members of the school community who are affected by this incredibly sad news."

There will be a candle-lit vigil for the teenager in the car park of the bus stop where she went missing.

The vigil will be taking place at 6pm, with organisers saying everyone is welcome.

An online fundraising page has been set up for Bobbi-Anne's family and it has already raised more than £8,000.