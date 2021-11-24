Play video

A whole community is mourning the death of Bobbi Anne McLeod and the Smeaton Tower in Plymouth is being lit in purple to shine a light on violence against women, ITV News Wales and West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn reports

The brother of Bobbi-Anne McLeod has released a tribute and the Plymouth teenager's parents visited the place she was last seen, after a body was found in the search for the missing 18-year-old.

Ms McLeod was reported missing after leaving her home in Leigham around 6pm on Saturday 20 November.

A major search operation was carried out by emergency services and volunteers.

Play video

Police officers found a body near Bovisand on Tuesday 23 November and a cordon remains in place in the area.

Ms McLeod's family have been informed while two men from Plymouth, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

‘Until we meet again sis’

Bobbi-Anne’s brother Lee has led the tributes online.

He posted on Facebook: “Until we meet again sis. I love you.

Floral tributes have been left near where Bobbi-Anne was last seen.

“You didn’t deserve this, such a beautiful and talented girl and to have you as my sister, the adventure and journey we had been on will always be treasured.

“Now go and rest easy.”

ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn reports from the scene:

A day after police told them that they’d found a body, the parents of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod have visited the scene where she was last known to be alive and left their own flowers amongst the many floral tributes.

In a card from “Mum and Dad” they wrote to their “Lil chick” saying “our beloved daughter Bobbi-Anne. We will miss you forever and will never forget you. Love Mum and Dad xxx”

The 18-year-old's immediate family live a few hundred yards from the bus stop where much of the police investigation focused on Wednesday. They stood in silence hugging each other for five minutes in front of the flowers. With so many unanswered questions and raw emotion it was perhaps the one place they could that had some comfort attached to it.

Two of the city’s MPs - Johnny Mercer and Luke Pollard - have also shared tributes.

Mr Mercer said he was “devastated” while Mr Pollard described it as “another dark day" for the city.

“Let’s pull together in the same way we did after Keyham,” he added.

An online fundraising page has been set up for Ms McLeod's family and it has already raised more than £10,000.