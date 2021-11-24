'We will honour Bobbi-Anne' - vigils and women's safety marches planned

People are set to gather in Devon to "reclaim the night" to protest against sexual violence with vigils also due to take place for teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

The 18-year-old went missing at the weekend and a body was found during a search for her on Tuesday (November 23).

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Several vigils have been organised in her memory while women are also set to take to Devon's streets as part of "Reclaim The Night" marches.

Floral tributes have been left near where Bobbi-Anne was last seen.

What events are taking place?

November 24: A vigil will be held in Plymouth with Smeaton's Tower set to turn purple for Bobbi-Anne

November 25: A vigil will be held at 6pm in the car park near the Sheepstor Road bus stop where Bobbi-Anne went missing from

November 25 : Reclaim The Night march in Exeter. People will gather at St Sidwell Community Centre from 5pm before the walk starts at 6.30pm. It will finish at around 7.30pm in Bedford Square.

November 26: V igil by Smeaton's Tower giving people opportunity to show unity.

December 2: People will gather at the Town Hall in Castle Circus from 6.15pm before walking through town centre from 6.30pm. The march will finish at Vaughan Parade around 7.30pm.

Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services, which is behind the Reclaim The Night marches, issued a statement following Bobbi-Anne's disappearance.

"We will honour Bobbi-Anne at tomorrow’s Reclaim the Night event in Exeter and next week’s Reclaim the Night event in Torbay," it said.

Vigils will be held in Plymouth for Bobbi-Anne McLeod

"Our thoughts are with her loved ones. We are here to support if you have been impacted by this desperately sad news."

"It is not women and girl's responsibility to make themselves feel safe"

In an interview with ITV News, women's safety expert Lyn Gooding issued advice for people on how to stay safe.

Play video

But she stressed ultimately it should not be women's and girls' responsibility to make them feel safe.

Lyn Gooding, CEO of First Light Southwest, said Bobbi-Anne's case is "absolutely devastating".

"The family of that young girl must be devastated right now; our heart goes out to them. Nothing people can do or say can make them feel any better at the moment," she added.

"The community of Plymouth, I send my heartfelt condolences."

Speaking of what steps women could take to try and ensure their safety in the winter months, Ms Gooding said: "First and foremost, I would like to say that it shouldn't be women and girl's responsibility to make themselves feel safe. It is the usual tips at the moment.

"Let people know what your plans are and what times you expect to be in places.

"Also, plan your route and make sure you stay in brightly-lit public areas. If you are going long distance maybe try booking a taxi service. Always carry an alarm.

"Another thing I would say is that do not be afraid to draw attention to yourself if you feel like you are in danger.

"Always look for other people if you are really worried. Make noise and call-out, and that may actually put somebody off if they are contemplating causing you harm."

'There are lots of apps out there that can help you feel safe'

She added there are a number of ways using your phone could help people feel more comfortable, saying apps could provide more security.

"Hollyguard is a good app so consider downloading one of those to make you feel safe, and if you really feel in danger, don't be afraid to call the police."