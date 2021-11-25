Play video

Watch Ken Goodwin's report here.

Work an a brand new £3.5 million dining destination that will "connect the city" of Gloucester is now underway.

The 'Food Dock' will be home to 15 independent food and drink businesses when work on the development is finished in the summer of 2022.

The new units will overlook Victoria Basin and will see two 19th century brick buildings refurbished.

It is hoped that the new development will make the site a destination for foodies.

The new £3.5 million development at Gloucester Docks will help to "connect the city".

Speaking to ITV News West Country, Sarah Mansfield from Ladybellegate Estates said the development would help to "connect the city".

"There has been a huge amount done in the quays and what is appealing about this building and area is that it sits right between the docks and the city centre," she said.

"This is a connection and a point of connectivity between the docks and the city centre."

Mark Owen, who is the former chair of the Federation of Small Businesses for the South West, said he hoped the development would encourage people to stay in the area for longer.

It is hoped that the development will help to improve economy.

"You can never have too many food outlets. I mean let's be honest what has happened before is that people from Cheltenham would stay in Cheltenham and eat there," he said.

"People in Stroud would go to Cheltenham and so would people from the Forest of Dean.

"Now, with what is happening down at the docks, what I think will actually happen is that people will stop passing Gloucester by and come and see the destination for what it really is."