People had to be turned away from a walk-in vaccination centre in Bristol as thousands turned up to try to get their booster jab.

The manager of the city centre site on Wellington Road says they were "overwhelmed" as an estimated 2,000 people turned up, with only 800 vaccines available.

Dr Karen Hill said: "We are completely overwhelmed and unfortunately there are not many places that are offering walk in appointments. I know the national booking system keeps crashing.

"There are far too may people. There is no way we are going through them all."

At one stage the queue was more than five hours long but many chose to wait to see if they could get their booster jabs.

Thousands of people turned up at the site - which has capacity for 800 jabs a day. Credit: PA

One student told ITV News: "I think it is just so important to get the booster. I've got a day off so I might as well wait so I can protect my family before I go back home after university."

Another said: "I'm leaving the country so I need the vaccine before I leave. That's why I'm waiting today."

NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group says walk-in clinics are not supposed the main routes for people to be vaccinated.

But the CCG is increasing the number of clinics for appointments and are urging people to be patient when trying to book these online.

Health officials are also calling on members of the public who are interested in becoming a vaccinator or a volunteer to come forward.