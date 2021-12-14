Car driven wrong way down M4 during police chase

A man from Swindon has been arrested after a car was driven the wrong way on the M4 during a police pursuit.

Wiltshire Police say they attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla on the motorway, close to Junction 15, at around 8.50pm last night (December 13).

The force says the vehicle was linked to "various crimes".

Although the 21-year-old driver in the car initially pulled over onto the hard shoulder, police say he then accelerated off, crossing two lanes of traffic, police said.

Officers followed, but when the Toyota approached traffic, it performed a U-turn and started driving against the flow of traffic in lane three.

Due to the risk the driver posed to other road-users, police performed a tactical manoeuvre to stop the car.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was arrested at the scene. When officers searched the vehicle they found suspected drugs and three mobile phones.

The man was also found to be wanted in connection with other crimes in both the Wiltshire and Avon and Somerset areas.

The man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, aggravated burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and burglary.

He is in custody at Gablecross Police Station.

Sergeant Will Ayres, from Wiltshire Police's Roads Policing Unit, said: “Officers initially attempted to stop the vehicle due to intelligence about it being linked to various crimes, but the driver seemed determined to avoid being apprehended by police.

“Not only did the driver flee officers when he had been asked to pull over, but during his attempts to evade us, he turned against the flow of traffic and was driving the wrong way on a busy, dark motorway, posing an enormous risk to other motorists.

“Our officers had to act swiftly to prevent a serious collision and it was incredible fortunate that nobody was hurt or injured.”