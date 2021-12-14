A car rolled into the sea after its handbrake failed at a Devon beach.The coastguard and harbour authority were called to Oddicombe Beach today (December 14) and Yalberton Autos helped to recover the vehicle.

The handbrake is believed to have failed this morning leaving the car stranded in the cold water.

Pictures show the white VW some considerable distance from the shoreline submerged in the sea.

The car rolled into the sea a considerable distance. Credit: BPM Media

A tweet from Tor Bay Harbour Authority & Beaches read: "After a handbrake failing a car rolled into the water at Oddicombe beach this morning, Coastguard and Harbour Authority are responding and Yalberton Autos are attempting to recover the car."

By 11am the car had been successfully removed from the water.

The authority tweeted: "Further to the last post, the car at Oddicombe beach is now out of the water. Thank you to all who assisted this morning."