Concerns raised over potential plans to ban HGVs on Bath's Cleveland Bridge

Council leaders in Bath are concerned over potential plans to restrict access to HGVs on Cleveland Bridge.

It comes as plans to extend the clean air zone in Bath could include the commuter route.

The listed bridge is already covered by the CAZ but the new proposals from Bath and North East Somerset Council would stop HGVs over 12 tonnes from passing over it.

A Wiltshire Council spokesperson said this could have a detrimental impact on traffic and air quality in the area.

Leader of the council, Richard Clewer, said many other options could have been explored to deal with the air quality issue.

I will not condone any proposal which simply shunts polluting vehicles away from Bath on to Wiltshire’s roads. Cllr Richard Clewer

“I can confirm that Wiltshire Council will formally oppose any proposal that results in the displacement of the most polluting vehicles to surrounding areas."

Cllr Clewer also stressed the need for the councils to work together with other agencies.

Leader of BANES council, Kevin Guy, said the authority remained open to working with its neighbours.

“The report which will be considered by my cabinet next week sets out the aspirations of my administration and the basis for future conversations,” he continued.

“After you accepted our invitation to the Guildhall in Bath this year to discuss transport, you said you would reciprocate, I have not yet received any return invitation from you or your chief executive.

“I would welcome the opportunity to meet with you and your officers to discuss the position in more detail and I hope we can arrange to do so as soon as possible.”

Credit: Matthew McLaughlin, The Local Democracy Reporting Service