People going to clubs in Gloucestershire are being tested for drugs related to drink spiking after dozens of incidents were reported to police in the county.

Gloucestershire Police have begun testing people for drugs as part of 'Operation Nightingale'.

In the first of a series of events, people had to have their hand swabbed to gain entry to ReVA nightclub in Cirencester on Friday 10 December.

Inspector Simon Ellson of Gloucestershire Police said: "Since the clubs opened in July after Covid restrictions were lifted, we've had 100 spiking incidents reported.

"Many of those have been in Gloucester and Cheltenham where the majority of the pubs and clubs are, but we have had incidents in the Cotwolds, so we have seen an increase.

"It's not just a problem in Gloucestershire, it's also been a national problem."

People provide a hand swab which is then tested in a machine. It takes just seconds for tests to come back for all kinds of drugs.

The machine tests for 10 kinds of drugs.

What Gloucestershire Police are particularly interested in finding is Rohypnol and GHB, two drugs associated with spiking.

Despite 100 reported incidents, there have been no prosecutions or arrests for drink spiking in the county so far but police say investigations are ongoing.

A prosecution for poisoning carries at 10 year prison sentence.

The idea of the campaign is to catch those intending to spike and also to reassure people.

One woman at the club told ITV News: "I think it's good because I've had some nights out where I literally can't remember the whole night and I'm like 'oh my God, what just happened?'

"You don't think about it until you can't remember that whole night and I genuinely couldn't."

One man said: "People out having fun don't want to be spiked, they want to enjoy themselves - I think it is a good thing."

Of 130 tests carried out that night, 15 were positive but for cocaine rather than spiking drugs.

Police say one of those individuals who had the class A drug on them was interviewed voluntarily.