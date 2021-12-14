Ginsters worker dies at Cornwall pasty factory

A man has died in a "vehicle-related" incident while working at a pasty factory in Cornwall.

A health and safety investigation has been launched following the death of an employee - a man in his 40s - at The Cornwall Bakery, at the Ginsters factory in Callington.

It is believed the incident involved a lorry and happened in a loading area on the morning of Thursday (December 2).

Police and Cornwall Air Ambulance attended the scene and the man was taken to Derriford Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The man's death isn’t being treated as suspicious but has been referred to the government's Health and Safety Executive.

Devon and Cornwall Police were contacted by the air ambulance just after 7am that day.

“A man in his 40s sustained serious injuries and was later declared deceased at Derriford Hospital," the force said.

“This matter has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive to consider any health and safety issues and working practices; this death isn’t being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesperson for Ginsters said the incident was "vehicle-related".

"A colleague was taken to hospital and subsequently passed away. An internal investigation has been launched into the incident," they added.

"Given the nature of the incident the police and the Health and Safety Executive are also undertaking their own investigations which the business is supporting and helping with.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while these investigations are continuing.

"The thoughts of everyone in the business are with the colleague’s family and friends at this difficult time. We are doing everything that we can to support his family and others close to him."

The Health and Safety Executive has been approached for comment regarding the incident and claims about conditions at the factory which have been raised by the worker.