A man from Devon has transformed a beach hut he bought in memory of his mum into a tiny winter wonderland.

Adrian Gullick, from Bideford, bought the hut in Westward Ho! in 2012 after losing his mother Flo - who died at the age of 81 after living with dementia.

The 54-year-old used his inheritance money to purchase the hut so that he could remember his mum in the place she loved most.

After buying the hut for £7,000, he renamed it Flo's Place to keep her name alive.

Adrian even keeps his mum's ashes inside the hut so that a part of her is always with him.

While colourful huts like this are usually associated with summer holidays, Adrian - who works at Boughton Engineering in Bideford - says Flo's Place is perfect for winter too.

He said: "We use it all year around and have had several Christmas Days down there.

"A few other 'hutters' come down too, with food and drink and we all have a great, stress-free day eating our Christmas dinner, drinking cider and handing out mince pies to the passing dog walkers or just people walking off their lunch whatever the season."

The hut is named Flo's Place to keep his mum's name alive. Credit: Adrian Gullick

This year Adrian has once again decked the hut with tinsel, baubles and fairy lights, transforming it into a tiny winter wonderland.

He has even made a sparkly Christmas tree out of old plastic tubing.

And on December 25, Adrian and his wife Marie, will get up and head straight for Flo's Place.

Adrian says there is no place he would rather celebrate Christmas than in a tiny colourful hut on the seafront surrounded by memories of his mum.

Adrian keeps his mum's ashes inside the hut Credit: BPM Media/ Adrian Gullick

There are also tributes in the hut to Adrian's late brother Mick, who passed away in 2010 following a battle with cancer.

One wall is covered in a photo collage - now draped in tinsel - featuring family and friends, including many who have passed away.

Despite the sadness of losing family members, Adrian says the hut is his happy place. He also loves the joy it brings to others.

He says his mum would have loved it too and joined in with the laughter.

The late Florence 'Flo' Gullick Credit: Adrian Gullick

During the time Adrian has owned Flo's Place, demand for beach huts has sky-rocketed.

He says he has had numerous enquiries from prospective buyers and has been offered considerable sums of money to part with his hut.

But to Adrian, Flo's Place is simply priceless and he won't be selling it on.