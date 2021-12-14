A rare whale found dead on a Dorset beach is one of only 10 sightings of the animal to ever happen in the UK.

The pygmy sperm whale was washed into shore at Hive Beach in West Dorset on Thursday (December 9).

It is thought the animal died at sea and was carried into shore by Storm Barra.

Pygmy sperm whales are a type of toothed whale but they measure up to a maximum of 3.35 meters long - making them similar in size to a dolphin.

They have a dark grey back with a paler, sometimes pinkish underside and a blunt, rounded head.

They are one of the most rarely observed marine mammals as they like deep water and keep a low profile when they head up to the surface.

The Dorset Wildlife Trust said it's likely that the rake marks were made by another marine mammal. Credit: Julie Hatcher

A spokesperson for the Dorset Wildlife Trust said the dead whale found in Dorset was just a youngster, measuring less than 1.8 meters long.

"The cause of death was not obvious, although some damage to the skin and fins were sustained, possibly from washing ashore on the pebble beach," they added.

"There were also some 'rake' marks inflicted by another species of cetacean such as a pilot whale, although whether this was prior to or after death is currently uncertain."

The body has been collected by the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP) at the Natural History Museum in London for further investigation.