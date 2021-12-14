Play video

Police investigations underway in Montpellier Gardens (Credit: Plymouth Live)

A teenage girl was raped in a Cheltenham park at the weekend, prompting police to issue an appeal for witnesses.

Gloucestershire Police say they were called at around 6.20pm on Saturday (December 11) a report a teenage girl had been seriously sexually assaulted in Montpellier Gardens.

Officers say they are in the early stages of the investigation and forensic inquiries have been taking place in the local area.

No arrests have been made and they are still appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Investigating officers have been reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

"We are now appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time, and may have witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to complete an online form referencing incident 332 of 11 December or call 101 and quote the same incident."

Police have said the teenage girl is currently receiving support from specialist officers and partner agencies.