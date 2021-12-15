Popular Cornish comedian Jethro has died after contracting Covid, his family has announced.

Geoffrey Rowe - known by his stage name Jethro - died yesterday (14 December) after contracting the virus.

His family issued a statement saying their lives "will never be the same without him".

The statement read: "Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much-loved grandchildren.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve.

Jethro's manager John Miles pays tribute to the comedian

"We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him."

Jethro was born in St Buryan in west Cornwall and is one of the most famous performers to ever come out of the county.

He was best known for his observational comedy, which included pieces about living in Cornwall.

One of his most well-known sketches was about trains not stopping at Camborne on Wednesdays.

Great Western Railway was among those to pay tribute to him, saying: "May you rest peacefully in the knowledge that the train does indeed now stop at Camborne on Wednesdays."

A tribute has been created at Camborne station - where trains now do stop on Wednesdays - for Jethro Credit: GWR

Fellow comedian Dawn French, who lives in Cornwall, paid her respects to the comedy legend.

She tweeted: "This gloriously un-pc Cornishman, Jethro, (Geoffrey Rowe) has left us.

"Some of my most helpless with laughter moments were in his presence. A supremely gifted comedian. Thoughts with all he loved. Geddon bey."