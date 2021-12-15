Cornwall man puts 30,000 lights on his house in Christmas display

Play video

A man from north Cornwall has illuminated his bungalow this Christmas to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

Builder Martin Langdon, 65, is doing it in memory of his mother, who died from a brain tumour almost 10 years ago, and to support his nephew who is living with the disease.

Martin has decorated his house on Bridge View in Wadebridge for 25 years and has raised thousands of pounds for charity in the process.

In total, there are 30,000 lights which display a nativity scene, featuring the north star, a waddle of penguins and reindeers grazing on the front lawn.

Mr Langdon's nephew, James Flint, was diagnosed with grade the anaplastic astrocytoma in 2015. He has since suffered an aggressive relapse and the tumour is now classified as a grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Martin says it "makes it all worthwhile" when he sees children's faces lighting up and loving the display. Credit: ITV West Country

Martin said: "My mother passed away five months after her diagnosis. It's my niece Nicola, who is married to James. He completed a tour of Afghanistan with the British Army reserves and we've always seen him as a fit and healthy young man.

"When we found out about his brain tumour, it came as a huge shock to the whole family. It's been tough for everyone, but James is in good spirits."

Mr Langdon said his lights this year are also a tribute to a five-year-old boy who died from a brain tumour.

"He lived nearby and used to love coming to see our Christmas lights every year," he said.

"It's so shocking that this disease affects so many young children as well."

Joy, Martin's mother, died from a brain tumour almost 10 years ago. Credit: Martin Langdon

Last year, Martin raised £1,521 and he is hoping to beat that amount this year for Brain Trumour Research. He said: "People love coming to see the display and have been so generous with their donations in the box on the front of our house.

"We have hundreds of visitors who want to come and see something bright and festive. I'm glad to help put a smile of their faces and bring them some Christmas cheer."

Mel Tiley, the community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: "Martin and his family have experienced the loss of a family member to this terrible disease. We are so sorry to lean about James' relapse and wish him all the best in his ongoing treatment.

"It's heart-warming to see so many people come together at Martin's Christmas display to help find a cure for brain tumours."

The display includes reindeer, snowmen, santas, elves and even directions to the North Pole. Credit: ITV West Country

The charity says brain tumours kills more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer. Yet historically, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research dedicated to centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more into brain tumour research, and speed up new treatments for patients.

Ultimately, the goal is to find a cure. The charity is calling for a national annual spend of £35million in order to improve survival rates and patients outcomes in line with other cancers, such a breast cancer and leukaemia.

If you would like to donate to Martin's Christmas lights display, visit Brain Tumour Research and add 'Martin Langdon' in the comment box. Or, you can donate in-person by visiting 40 Bridge View, Wadebridge, PL276BZ.