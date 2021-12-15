A driver had a "lucky" escape after his car flipped following a crash in Devon.

Emergency services attended the collision on the southbound A380 today (December 15), between the Splatford Split and Great Haldon.

Torquay-bound traffic was limited to one lane by Devon and Cornwall Police.

The force's roads policing team tweeted at 1.20pm: "A380 Torquay-bound currently down to one lane but flowing well.

"Lucky escape for this driver who walked away from this."

A picture from the scene showed the car flipped over and police officers and cars in the background.