Hotel to open as temporary care facility in Plymouth

A hotel in Plymouth is one of three hotels in the South of England that is being turned into a temporary care facility to help ease pressure on NHS services.

Workers have been flown in from Spain and Greece to support the 30 hospital patients who have been discharged to The Future Inn hotel, ITV News understands.

They will be providing live-in care to the patients, with staff reportedly staying on the upper floors and patients below.

At the start of the pandemic, tens of thousands of patients were also discharged to hotels in anticipation of hospitals being overwhelmed with covid cases.

Now, with similar warnings of the NHS being overpowered by the Omicron variant, the tactic is being employed again.

It is thought that the severe shortage of domiciliary care workers able to look after patients in their own homes is one of the driving factors behind the plans.

The cost of care for a one night stay in the hotel is around £300 - less than half of an NHS bed - but the quality of care is being questioned with hotel rooms lacking the right equipment.

However, the facilities provided by the hotel are being welcomed by patients, according to Anne-Marie Perry, chief executive of Abicare, a home care company contracted to set up the service.

She said "they come out of hospital and generally the reaction is so positive.

"They are really shocked at how lovely it is, it's a small team and we create very much a family feel around every patient that comes out.

"It's just about enabling them not to suffer from any sort of hospital-acquired dependencies, the longer you stay in hospital, the more potentially dependant you can become."