A Plymouth community has been recognised for its efforts to support residents during the coronavirus pandemic and help them recover after a mass shooting.

Keyham Neighbourhood Watch was named the UK's Community of the Year by Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch.

The group was nominated by local residents for the way it supported people during the Covid crisis and also for co-ordinating help in the aftermath of the gun attack by Jake Davison in August, which resulted in the deaths of five people.

Keyham Neighbourhood Watch was also praised for being the first community to start a Covid telephone helpline in Plymouth, offering to shop for the vulnerable and those shielding, setting up a food bank and food parcel delivery scheme, and delivering Easter eggs to local children.

In the wake of the fatal shooting, the group organised vigils, raised £10,000 for home improvements including fixing door and window locks, and handed out more than 100 personal safety alarms.

Managing director of Co-op Insurance, Charles Offord, said: "Keyham Neighbourhood Watch is a perfect example of how powerful people can be when they join together to make daily life a little bit friendlier and easier.

"The stories of everyday heroism detailed in the nominations about Keyham are incredibly moving."

Neighbourhood Watch chief executive John Hayward-Cripps said: "No town, community or person should ever have to go through what the people of Keyham have been through.

"Keyham Neighbourhood Watch epitomises the power of community and co-operation and we are honoured to name them as our Community of the Year 2021."

Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch's Neighbour of the Year awards were established in 2018 to celebrate people who go above and beyond to support their neighbours and wider communities.