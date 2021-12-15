The manager of Cornish comedian Jethro has described him as a "true talent" after he died with Covid at the age of 73.

The death of Geoffrey Rowe - known by his stage name Jethro - was announced by his family this morning (December 15) who said their lives will "never be the same" without him.

The comedian died after contracting Covid-19.

His long-term manager John Miles has described him as an "amazing character" who treated everyone equally.

"He was just so funny," he said.

"He just had to look at you... and you'd start laughing. That's true talent."

Mr Miles first met Jethro when he was an amateur comedian, and says he was reluctant to represent him at first.

He said: "He was just known in Cornwall. He was a carpenter by trade."

Jethro is one of the most famous performers to come out of Cornwall

He said Jethro had one mission - to make people laugh. "He certainly did that," John said.

"Gradually, gradually the whole country heard about him and then Australia and different places - they used to buy his tapes. The humour travelled.

"Unfortunately there won't be others like Jethro.

"People used to say to me 'I've seen Jethro a dozen times' - they'd hear the same jokes and they'd still laugh."

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Jethro online since his death was announced, describing him as a "West Country legend".

Fellow comedian Dawn French, who lives in Cornwall, is also among those to pay tribute to him.

She tweeted: "This gloriously un-pc Cornishman, Jethro, (Geoffrey Rowe) has left us.

"Some of my most helpless with laughter moments were in his presence. A supremely gifted comedian. Thoughts with all he loved. Geddon bey."