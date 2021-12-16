A 16-year-old boy who died after a stabbing in Gloucester has been named by police.

Ramarni Crosby - known as Marni - was fatally injured during an incident in Stratton Road at around 6pm last night (December 15).

Gloucestershire Police have since launched a murder investigation and two teenagers - aged 16 and 17 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder after walking into a police station.

At a press conference this afternoon (December 16), Chief Inspector Rich Pegler said police arrived at the scene to find Ramarni Crosby had received stab wounds.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics and others, he sadly died at the scene," he added.

"Official identification is yet to take place but the boy is believed to be 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby, known to family and friends as 'Marni'.

"The family of this young man has been informed and our thoughts go out to them at this devastating time. They are now receiving support from our family liaison officers."

He said the investigation is at an "early stage" and is being led by the Major Crime Investigation Team.

He said there are "a number of people" police want to speak to, adding: "Both ourselves, and Ramarni's family, are asking any witnesses, or any parents who know of their child's involvement, to come forward.

"This was a horrific incident, which is even more tragic because of the young age of the victim. It has understandably sent shockwaves through the community, and caused a huge outpouring of anger and grief.

"This once again shows the devastating impact that knife crime can have. We know that the police have a significant role to play, alongside other agencies and our communities, to tackle the issue of violence on our streets.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene

"Over the coming days, officers will be patrolling the area and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to us.

"We would also urge anyone who has not already spoken to us, or anyone who has video footage of the incident, to contact us and not to post it on social media.

"Our thoughts are with Ramarni's family and friends at this time."

Anyone with information or who witnessed anything should contact police through the website, quoting incident number 389 of 15 December.