A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of an artist accused of murdering a millionaire hotelier and paralysing his own mother.

Thomas Schreiber, of Gillingham, Dorset, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of the murder of his step-father Sir Richard Sutton and attempted murder of his mother Anne Schreiber, 66.

The 35-year-old has previously admitted the manslaughter of the 83-year-old and pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover dangerously on the A303, A4 and M3.

The attack happened at Sir Richard’s Moorhill estate near Gillingham which he shared with the Schreiber family following the separation of the defendant’s parents.

Anne Schreiber was paralysed in the attack, which happened on April 7 this year - she remains in hospital.

The jury was sent home to continue its deliberations on Friday.