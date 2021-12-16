A 27-year-old who died following a crash in Somerset has been described by his family as "a wonderfully warm, fun-loving son and brother".

Harry Brooksbank was killed after a car hit a utility pole by the A361 Park Hill in Pilton.

Emergency services were called just before 2am on 10 December and Mr Brooksbank, from Shepton Mallet, died at the scene.

His family have now released a tribute, saying they will miss Harry "dreadfully".

They said: “We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of Harry, a wonderful warm, fun loving son and brother.

"We will miss him dreadfully. We would like to thank everyone for their love and support.”

His family are being supported by specially-trained officers. Nobody else was injured in the crash.

The investigation into the collision, which involved a black Ford Fiesta, continues.

Anyone who travelled along the A361 at about 2am, who saw the Fiesta before the collision, or who may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5221289527.