Murder probe launched after boy, 16, dies in Gloucester

A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Gloucester, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.

Emergency services were called to reports of a serious assault on Stratton Road shortly after 6pm last night (December 15).

Several roads in the area were closed and eyewitnesses reported seeing a huge police presence.

This morning (December 16), Gloucestershire Police confirmed the teenager has died.

A murder investigation has been launched and police are now looking at CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house inquiries to try to establish what happened.