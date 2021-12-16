Police probe 'unexplained' death of woman in her 30s in Plymouth

Play video

Police investigations underway at the scene

Police in Plymouth are investigating the 'unexplained' death of a woman in her 30s.

Officers and paramedics were called to Lipstone Crescent at about 8.20am 'following concerns for the welfare' of a resident.

A local woman in her 30s was declared dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said formal identification has not yet taken place but the woman's next of kin have been informed.

A man is in police custody

Forensic investigations are underway at the scene.

"Police are currently treating this death as unexplained, and one man is in police custody assisting officers with enquiries," the spokesman added.

"A police presence and cordon are expected to remain at the scene for the foreseeable future.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 146 of 16 December."