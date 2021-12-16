A Somerset bookshop is being forced to close following extensive damage caused by Storm Arwen.

Having initially had part of the roof ripped off on November 27, further wind and rain has caused The Snug Bookshop in Bridgwater to become unsafe and unable to store books.

Owner Sam Carr is now selling her stock "as a matter of urgency".

She said: "Basically, you can't use the shop to store books anymore, it has become too wet and damp.

"The ceiling has now collapsed in even more places, there are three different holes.

"We had a soggy computer and mouse last week which we had to dry. I have now cordoned off an area of the shop as it is unsafe for my customers."

With books needing to be sold quickly, Sam is throwing a 'flash sale' with 35 percent off all stock.

Having had a visit from a building regulations officer, Sam was warned the shop could be unsafe.

She added: "I am obviously thinking about the safety of my customers and I need to close quickly."

Sam is currently using the cafe next door to store books, as it was not damaged in the storm.

Back in November, Sam said that despite the bad news, the support received from the local community had been "incredible" with many refusing to take the books for a cut-price, and opting to pay in full to show their support.

'The support has been nothing short of incredible'

"We have been inundated with orders - the support has been nothing short of incredible and we've also received lots of donations," she said.

Having renovated the Grade II listed building in 2018, The Snug Bookshop has been a much-loved part of Watsons Lane for almost three years.

The shop will leave a lasting memory, having helped the local community in the form of a 'fill a bookshelf' scheme, in which the public can buy a selection of books to donate to primary schools.

"You see all these Hollywood actors buying football clubs, well I need one to buy a bookshop in Bridgwater now," she added.

To order any books and help support The Snug Bookshop, you can visit its website.