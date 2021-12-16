Teenage boy stabbed during serious assault in Gloucester

One person has been stabbed in a 'serious assault' in Gloucester.

According to police, the victim is believed to be a teenage boy and inquiries are ongoing to establish his identity. His condition is not yet known.

Emergency services were called to reports of a serious incident on Stratton Road shortly after 6pm last night (December 15).

UPDATE: Boy, 16, dies after Gloucester attack - murder probe launched

Gloucestershire Constabulary said in a statement: "Police were called to reports of a serious assault on Stratton Road, Gloucester, shortly after 6pm this evening.

One person had been stabbed. The victim is believed to be a teenage male and inquiries are ongoing to establish his identity.

Roads in the area remain closed and investigating officers are now examining CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house inquiries."

Former councillor Said Hansdot said police blocked off Vauxhall Road, Ryecroft Street, Stratton Road and Barton Street.

Mr Hansdot said: "Feeling really bad that the amnesty happened and people can hand over weapons and this sort of thing is still happening.

"It bothers me this is happening down the road. I walk there every day and it is a worry."

Councillor Usman Bhaimia (Lab), who represents the Barton and Tredworth ward where the incident happened, said: "Police are doing a good job at the moment in spite of the virus and the cuts to the service."

When asked about the reaction from local people to the latest stabbing, Cllr Bhaimia said: "They say: 'Look, councillor, again this is happening. What are people like you doing about it?'

"People are scared "As a councillor, I put my head down in shame at what's happening here."

Anyone with any information related to the incident should contact police and quote incident number 389 of 15 December.