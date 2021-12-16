Play video

Ramarni Crosby's brother Darriel Davis speaks to ITV West Country.

The brother of a 16-year-old boy who died at the scene of a stabbing in Gloucester says his family are "broken".

Ramarni Crosby - known as Marni - was fatally injured during an incident in Stratton Road at around 6pm last night (December 15).

Two teenagers - aged 16 and 17 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Speaking to ITV News West Country at a vigil for his little brother, Darriel Davis said he is "broken" by Ramarni's death.

"He was such a young kid who had so much going for him. He has just been taken so young, it's hard to process," he said.

Ramarni Crosby was 16-years-old when he died Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Darriel said his brother was "loved by everyone", adding: "We're all broken.

"To get that phone call on a Wednesday night, saying that my brother's been taken by a knife. It's broken us.

"It's 10 days till Christmas. No-one should ever be taken by a knife crime, the fact it's happened to my own little brother... that he's gone from me now, it's hard."

Delroy Ellis - known as Del - mentored Ramarni for years through his school.

Del also founded knife crime prevention organisation Increase the Peace, and posted an emotional video on Facebook when he heard of Ramarni's death.

"This breaks me to say this," he said. "Another young man that I work with is no longer with us because of knife crime. It absolutely breaks me."

Speaking to ITV News at the vigil today, Del said: "It's never easy when you know them - but I think any knife crime if it's someone you know or someone you don't know in a city, it's traumatic.

"It's that ripple effect - it affects the community, it affects the young people and the wider community as well."

At a press conference this afternoon, Chief Inspector Rich Pegler said the the investigation into Ramarni's death is at an "early stage" and is being led by the Major Crime Investigation Team.

Chief Inspector Rich Pegler issues an update on the investigation.

He said there are "a number of people" police want to speak to, adding: "Both ourselves, and Ramarni's family, are asking any witnesses, or any parents who know of their child's involvement, to come forward.

"This was a horrific incident, which is even more tragic because of the young age of the victim. It has understandably sent shockwaves through the community, and caused a huge outpouring of anger and grief.

"This once again shows the devastating impact that knife crime can have. We know that the police have a significant role to play, alongside other agencies and our communities, to tackle the issue of violence on our streets.

Anyone with information or who witnessed anything should contact police through the website, quoting incident number 389 of 15 December.